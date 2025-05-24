Delhi visits: Is Revanth Reddy not learning from his guru Chandrababu?

Both the Telugu Chief Ministers are touring in national capital Delhi and both have been in news for this reason. But if we compare the Delhi tours of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, there is a huge difference. While Chandrababu Naidu is making news for all the positive reasons, Revanth Reddy is getting mostly bad publicity.

This stark contrast raises one big question, “Why is Revanth Reddy not learning from his guru Chandrababu Naidu, who is a master communicator and maverick in building public image?”

Since he had sworn in as CM in December, 2023 Revanth Reddy might have made numerous visits to Delhi. His opponent KTR is launching a scathing attack on Revanth Reddy and presenting him as a corrupt and weak CM using Delhi visits.

It is agreed that PM Modi Sarkar is dependent on TDP support and that makes Chandrababu a VIP visitor for powers in Delhi. Revanth Reddy do not have that privilege. But Revanth Reddy should atleast create an image that he is visiting Delhi from a position of authority and not from a position of weakness.

One might stress, as AP CM Chandrababu Naidu has support of powerful media houses, he is getting positive coverage whenever he is visiting Delhi. But the point here is, the same media houses are also very friendly with Revanth Reddy. Why is Revanth Reddy not leveraging them to build a positive image is a big question.

As a leader who rose from grassroots braving all odds, Revanth Reddy is undoubtedly a smart and powerful leader. But unfortunately his public image betrays his achievements and leadership qualities. Revanth Reddy can atleast take a leaf out of Chandrababu Naidu’s book to learn how to build positive image.