Home > Politics

Democracy, But Make It Comfortable: Karnataka MLAs Get La-Z-Boy Treatment!

Published on February 26, 2025 by nymisha

Democracy, But Make It Comfortable: Karnataka MLAs Get La-Z-Boy Treatment!

Karnataka Assembly Speaker U.T. Khadar has come up with an interesting proposal to make life easier for MLAs during budget sessions. To ensure their comfort, the Assembly plans to rent 15 recliner chairs. These chairs will be available in the Assembly hall, allowing MLAs to take a quick nap after lunch during the lengthy budget discussions. The Speaker clarified that this move aims to boost attendance and keep MLAs present in the House until the sessions conclude.

Khader pointed out that Assembly sessions happen only for about 30 days a year, so buying new recliners didn’t make sense. Instead, renting them for the session duration is a practical solution. Once the session ends, the chairs will be returned.

The Karnataka Assembly already provides free breakfast and lunch for MLAs. This initiative was introduced to prevent delays caused by MLAs stepping out for meals and returning late. The Speaker highlighted that during a trial run in July 2023, MLAs found the recliners extremely comfortable and gave positive feedback. Encouraged by this response, Khadar decided to increase the number of recliners this time.

The Speaker hopes that these new arrangements will not only improve attendance but also enhance productivity and efficiency during sessions. After all, who wouldn’t want to work better after a good meal and a quick nap?

