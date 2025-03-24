x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event
Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event
Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot
Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot
Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree
Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree
Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy
Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy
View all stories
Home > Politics

Demolition of Illegal Construction on Vijayasai Reddy’s Land Continues

Published on March 24, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Araku Coffee Flavors Reach Parliament Premises
image
Is David Warner’s Cameo worth in Robinhood?
image
IPL Fever Peaks in Vizag as DC Gears Up for Home Matches
image
Demolition of Illegal Construction on Vijayasai Reddy’s Land Continues
image
YSRCP Spokesperson Summoned for Questioning in Betting App Scandal

Demolition of Illegal Construction on Vijayasai Reddy’s Land Continues

The demolition of illegal structures on land purchased by Vijayasai Reddy’s daughter Neha Reddy along the Bhimili Sagar coast is proceeding on a large scale. Officials are astonished by how concrete foundations and walls were built deep along the shoreline, clearly violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.

Currently, four high-capacity machines are being used to remove the concrete structures. The High Court has already clarified that the entire cost of demolition should be recovered from Neha Reddy herself.

Earlier, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) had superficially demolished portions and declared the job complete. However, the High Court reprimanded the GVMC’s internal team, forcing them to now undertake complete removal of the structures.

GVMC has initially estimated that the demolition will cost approximately 74 lakh rupees. The entire expense will be recovered from Vijayasai Reddy’s daughter when the process is completed. Additionally, measures need to be taken to restore the environmental balance that was disturbed due to these unauthorized constructions.

Next IPL Fever Peaks in Vizag as DC Gears Up for Home Matches Previous YSRCP Spokesperson Summoned for Questioning in Betting App Scandal
else

TRENDING

image
Is David Warner’s Cameo worth in Robinhood?
image
Nani and Sekhar Kammula Film in 2026
image
Pawan Kalyan’s statement about his Film Career

Latest

image
Araku Coffee Flavors Reach Parliament Premises
image
Is David Warner’s Cameo worth in Robinhood?
image
IPL Fever Peaks in Vizag as DC Gears Up for Home Matches
image
Demolition of Illegal Construction on Vijayasai Reddy’s Land Continues
image
YSRCP Spokesperson Summoned for Questioning in Betting App Scandal

Most Read

image
Araku Coffee Flavors Reach Parliament Premises
image
Demolition of Illegal Construction on Vijayasai Reddy’s Land Continues
image
YSRCP Spokesperson Summoned for Questioning in Betting App Scandal

Related Articles

Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy