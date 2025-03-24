Demolition of Illegal Construction on Vijayasai Reddy’s Land Continues

The demolition of illegal structures on land purchased by Vijayasai Reddy’s daughter Neha Reddy along the Bhimili Sagar coast is proceeding on a large scale. Officials are astonished by how concrete foundations and walls were built deep along the shoreline, clearly violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.

Currently, four high-capacity machines are being used to remove the concrete structures. The High Court has already clarified that the entire cost of demolition should be recovered from Neha Reddy herself.

Earlier, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) had superficially demolished portions and declared the job complete. However, the High Court reprimanded the GVMC’s internal team, forcing them to now undertake complete removal of the structures.

GVMC has initially estimated that the demolition will cost approximately 74 lakh rupees. The entire expense will be recovered from Vijayasai Reddy’s daughter when the process is completed. Additionally, measures need to be taken to restore the environmental balance that was disturbed due to these unauthorized constructions.