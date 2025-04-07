x
తెలుగు
Home > Politics

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan to Launch ‘Adavi Thalli Bata’

Published on April 7, 2025 by nymisha

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan to Launch ‘Adavi Thalli Bata’

The Andhra Pradesh government is set to kick off a fresh initiative aimed at tribal area development. Under the name ‘Adavi Thalli Bata’, full-scale road construction will begin in tribal villages soon. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will visit the Alluri Sitarama Raju district for two days this month to launch this program.

On the 7th, Pawan Kalyan will travel directly from Visakhapatnam airport to Pedapadu village in Dumriguda mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. During this visit, he will tour tribal settlements in the village. Later, he will perform a groundbreaking ceremony for road construction under the ‘Adavi Thalli Bata’ program and address a public meeting at the venue.

On the 8th, the Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM will reach Sunkarametta in Araku mandal to inaugurate a newly constructed wooden bridge. From there, he will proceed to Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam, where he will conduct a review meeting with officials about eco-tourism prospects. The discussions will focus on tourism development and opportunities for eco-tourism in the region.

Next Are NTR and Sukumar Re-uniting? Previous BJP Speeds Up State Leadership Elections to Pave Way for National President Selection
