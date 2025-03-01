x
Desperate Posani and Fake Chest Pain!

Published on March 1, 2025 by swathy

Desperate Posani and Fake Chest Pain!

Telugu actor and YSRCP leader Posani Krishna Murali, who is currently in judicial custody at Rajampet Sub Jail, complained of chest pain on Friday morning. Following his complaint, jail authorities shifted him to Rajampet Government Hospital for medical tests. After initial examinations, he was referred to Kadapa RIMS for further evaluation. However, the Railway Koduru Circle Inspector (CI) has accused Posani of staging the chest pain drama to gain sympathy.

According to the CI, all medical tests conducted on Posani, including an ECG, showed no signs of illness. Doctors confirmed that Posani was in good health, and the chest pain complaint was unfounded. The CI stated that Posani’s actions were a deliberate attempt to create typical YSRCP drama and attract attention.

Earlier in the day, YSRCP MLA Akepati Amarnath Reddy visited Posani in jail and inquired about his well-being. Shortly after the meeting, Posani complained of chest pain, prompting jail authorities to take him to the hospital. The police have dismissed his health complaints as a tactic to manipulate public sentiment and gain sympathy.

