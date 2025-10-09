x
Home > Politics

Despite Case Over Fake Voter IDs, Naveen Yadav Gets Congress Ticket

Published on October 9, 2025 by Sanyogita

Despite Case Over Fake Voter IDs, Naveen Yadav Gets Congress Ticket

Barely two days after being booked for a poll code violation, the Congress Party officially announced V Naveen Yadav as its candidate for the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll, which is scheduled to be held on November 11. The decision was confirmed by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, marking a bold move by the party amid growing controversy.

Who is Naveen Yadav

Naveen Yadav is a realtor-turned-politician who has been active in Hyderabad’s political circles for over a decade. He first contested from Jubilee Hills in 2014 on an AIMIM ticket and later as an independent candidate in 2018. In 2023, he joined the Congress, strengthening the party’s local presence in one of the city’s most high-profile constituencies.

He is the son of Chinna Srisailam Yadav, a well-known figure with a long and controversial history in the area. Despite the family’s notorious past, Naveen Yadav has built a personal base among local voters, particularly within minority communities. His assertive political style and ground-level connections have helped him emerge as a strong local contender, even when contesting without a major party’s backing.

Allegations Against Naveen Yadav

The announcement of his candidature came just 48 hours after a police case was registered against him for allegedly distributing fake voter ID cards at a public event in Hyderabad. Photographs of the incident were published in local newspapers, showing Yadav handing out voter IDs to residents.

The case, filed at Madhura Nagar police station, includes multiple charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The allegations involve bribery and undue influence during the election process. BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission, which directed officials to investigate the matter and take appropriate action. Authorities later clarified that only Booth Level Officers are authorized to distribute voter IDs under Election Commission supervision.

This is not the first time Naveen Yadav has faced legal trouble. In 2021, he and his father were booked for allegedly threatening then Jubilee Hills MLA, the late Maganti Gopinath.

AIMIM Support

Naveen Yadav received a quiet but crucial boost from AIMIM, a party that once counted him among its own. Sources say that AIMIM leaders share a long-standing personal rapport with Yadav and his family. The party is unlikely to field its own candidate this time, signalling indirect support for his campaign. Jubilee Hills has nearly ninety thousand minority voters, a demographic that often determines the outcome in this constituency. With AIMIM’s backing and his family’s personal influence in these communities, Yadav’s chances appear stronger than ever.

Congress leaders believe that this unique combination of factors could tilt the scales in their favour. The party’s base in the constituency has traditionally been limited, often strong enough to retain deposits but not secure victory. With Naveen Yadav in the fray and minority votes likely consolidating behind him, Congress hopes to turn the bypoll into a real contest.

