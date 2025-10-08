Despite Flops, Janhvi Kapoor demanding Big Money

Janhvi Kapoor enjoys huge craze and the actress knows how to grab the attention during her public appearances with her looks. The actress has a number of projects lined up and she worked without breaks. She managed to release a series of films but none of them are blockbusters. In her Bollywood career, Janhvi Kapoor is yet to score a solid hit. But the actress is demanding big money and Boney Kapoor keeps imposing his own rules and restrictions about her dates and shooting schedules.

Janhvi Kapoor is not much bothered about the flops. Her recent film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari ended up as a disaster. Despite flops, Janhvi Kapoor is receiving offers and the actress continues to sign more and more new films. She is also focused on Telugu projects and Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady in Ram Charan’s upcoming movie Peddi. She is also the heroine in NTR’s Devara 2. Janhvi Kapoor enjoys huge craze on social media and she is also demanding big money for endorsing brands. The box-office results are not impacting the earnings of Janhvi Kapoor.