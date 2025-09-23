x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Politics

Despite illness, Pawan Kalyan stays workaholic

Published on September 23, 2025 by snehith

Despite illness, Pawan Kalyan stays workaholic
All Hurdles Cleared for Pawan Kalyan’s OG
Sogasu From Telusu Kada: Pure Musical Magic
Katrina makes it Official with her Baby Bump
Customs raid on Dulquer and Prithviraj Sukumaran

Despite illness, Pawan Kalyan stays workaholic

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is hardly taking any rest these days. Besides playing a key role in the NDA government and discharging his duties as a Minister of pivotal portfolios, Pawan Kalyan has also been honouring his film commitments whenever he is getting time. Due to his hectic work schedule, his health has been regularly taking a heavy toll and resulting in illness quite often.

As per the latest reports, Pawan Kalyan has once again fallen ill due to viral fever. Despite his illness, he is reportedly continuing to attend the ongoing assembly sessions and also reviewing all his departments on a regular basis. Because of lack of any proper rest and viral fever, his condition has further aggravated and health has got worsen since Monday evening. Doctors have suggested Pawan to have adequate rest to recover early. However, Pawan Kalyan continued his review with authorities through video conferencing.

Recently, he attended the pre-release event of his upcoming film OG in Hyderabad and immediately returned to Amaravati to take part in the monsoon sessions. Even though he is not fully active and fit, he attended the house and then followed it up with back-to-back reviews. Sources close to the actor revealed that he might take rest for the next two days and resume his official duties shortly.

Meanwhile, his much anticipated film OG is set for a massive release this 25th. Having completed all his pending projects, Pawan Kalyan is now likely to take a break and concentrate fully on politics. He might dedicate more time for his Janasena party from now onwards and interact with the cadre frequently.

All Hurdles Cleared for Pawan Kalyan’s OG
Sogasu From Telusu Kada: Pure Musical Magic
Katrina makes it Official with her Baby Bump

Despite illness, Pawan Kalyan stays workaholic
All Hurdles Cleared for Pawan Kalyan’s OG
Sogasu From Telusu Kada: Pure Musical Magic
Katrina makes it Official with her Baby Bump
Customs raid on Dulquer and Prithviraj Sukumaran

Despite illness, Pawan Kalyan stays workaholic
Revanth Reddy’s quick response on ex-DSP’s ordeal
Nara Lokesh hits out at YSRCP, exposes Jagan’s splurge on travel

