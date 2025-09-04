x
Despite War 2 flop, NTR stands next to Modi

Published on September 4, 2025 by snehith

Pan-India actor NTR was the second most talked about celebrity on social media platform X ( formerly Twitter) for the month of August. Despite scoring a box office failure with his Independence Day release War 2, NTR turned out to be the one of popular celebrities across the country last month. What is more surprising is that NTR stood next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by surpassing many other celebs like Pawan Kalyan, Rajinikanth, Virat Kohli, Thalapathy Vijay and Mahesh Babu.

NTR’s highly anticipated Bollywood debut War 2 released on August 14th amid huge expectations. Unfortunately, the film failed to garner positive reviews and could not gross revenues as per the trade expectations. It lost the box office battle to Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which also released on the same day. NTR grabbed the attention of audiences across the country with his aggressive and bold collar-raising incident during the pre-release event, showing his confidence on the output of War 2. After the film’s release, he faced severe backlash from all quarters.

Nevertheless, NTR emerged as the second popular celebrity after Modi. Actor turned politician Thalapathy Vijay, who made a strong political statement with a massive public event in Madurai, stood in the third place. Janasena chief and AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan was at the fourth place and Subhman Gill took the fifth place. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi also remained in the public eye with his explosive statements on Election Commission of India. He stood at sixth place. Viray Kohli, Mahesh Babu, MS Dhoni and Rajinikanth took the next places in the list.

