Devara: A Test for NTR’s pan-Indian Potential

NTR is one of the most talented actors of Telugu cinema and he enjoys huge fan craze. His last solo release was Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and it released six years ago. He dedicated three years for RRR and the film also featured Ram Charan and it was directed by SS Rajamouli. Devara is a solo release for NTR after six years and things have drastically changed over these years. The entire Telugu cinema is waiting to witness the performance of Devara at the box-office. Prabhas emerged as a pan-Indian star after Baahubali which was directed by Rajamouli. Devara is the next release for NTR after RRR and the film will also have a huge release across North India.

The makers are also planning a wide release in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Devara is a test for NTR as a pan-Indian actor as he is a proven star across the Telugu states. If the film performs well outside the Telugu states, the next films of NTR will have a huge boost. Koratala Siva has delivered a dud with his last film Acharya and the entire responsibility stands on NTR for Devara’s pan-Indian appeal. The film’s leading lady Janhvi Kapoor will contribute to some extent but the actress too is struggling for a solid success in North. Devara is a crucial film for NTR as a pan-Indian actor, Koratala Siva to bounce back from the debacle of Acharya and Janhvi Kapoor to make a solid start in South. Devara releases in a record number of screens on September 27th across the globe and the film’s advance sales are rock solid.