Devara Part 1 releasing worldwide on October 10th

NTR’s most awaited pan-Indian project, ‘Devara,’ directed by Koratala Siva, is being eagerly awaited by the fans. Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine, while Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Bhaira in this movie.

The social media is abuzz with anticipation following the release of a glimpse, showcasing international visuals, an enthralling score, and breathtaking action scenes.

This peek into the film revealed NTR in his most intense look.

Adding to the excitement, the production team has now revealed the release date through a striking poster, confirming a worldwide theatrical release of film’s first part on october 10th in various languages. NTR revealed the news through twitter.

This announcement has sparked a frenzy on social media, with fans and movie buffs alike eagerly awaiting the day they can experience the grandeur of Koratala Siva’s storytelling and NTR’s powerhouse performance in theaters.

Kalyan Ram presents this movie under ‘NTR Arts’ while Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna are the producers. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha arts banrkolling the film. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko and others in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander scoring the music.