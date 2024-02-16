x
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Devara Part 1 releasing worldwide on October 10th

Devara Part 1 releasing worldwide on October 10th

NTR’s most awaited pan-Indian project, ‘Devara,’ directed by Koratala Siva, is being eagerly awaited by the fans. Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine, while Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Bhaira in this movie.

The social media is abuzz with anticipation following the release of a glimpse, showcasing international visuals, an enthralling score, and breathtaking action scenes.

This peek into the film revealed NTR in his most intense look.

Adding to the excitement, the production team has now revealed the release date through a striking poster, confirming a worldwide theatrical release of film’s first part on october 10th in various languages. NTR revealed the news through twitter.

This announcement has sparked a frenzy on social media, with fans and movie buffs alike eagerly awaiting the day they can experience the grandeur of Koratala Siva’s storytelling and NTR’s powerhouse performance in theaters.

Kalyan Ram presents this movie under ‘NTR Arts’ while Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna are the producers. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha arts banrkolling the film. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko and others in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander scoring the music.

