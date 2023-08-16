Devara: Saif Ali Khan as Bhaira from the world of Devara NTR is currently busy with the high-octane drama “Devara,” under the direction of Siva Koratala. Joining him is Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor in the lead female role, while the accomplished Saif Ali Khan takes on the pivotal antagonist character.

Adding to the anticipation, the filmmakers have unveiled the first look of Saif Ali Khan’s character on his birthday today. NTR himself unveiled the first look of Saif Ali Khan in social media. The actor plays Bhaira role in the world of Devara. His presence was menacing in the poster.

We can observe, mountains in the background and in the foreground rafts on the sea. Saif Ali Khan is seen in calm yet cruel look with long hair. The poster creates curiosity and filled with details that disclose the Bhaira nature. Fans eagerly await how Koratala’s creative vision showcases the war between two powerful actor NTR and Saif.

“Devara” also stars Srikanth, Prakash Raj, and others in significant roles. Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, the film boasts a musical score by the talented Anirudh Ravichander. Currently in production, it is scheduled for a grand worldwide release on April 5, 2024.