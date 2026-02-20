x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Devi Sri Prasad in an Interesting Phase

Published on February 20, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Ayesha Meera Case: CBI Court Orders Return of Remains
image
Big Update on Kalki 2898 AD Sequel
image
Simbu in talks for a Telugu Film?
image
When Prabhas ordered Food from Other States during Cheat Meal
image
Photos : Hey Balawanth Movie Success Celebrations

Devi Sri Prasad in an Interesting Phase

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad emerged as one of the leading music composers of Indian cinema. He is earning big money and is one of the highest paid music composers. Apart from Telugu, he composed music for films in Hindi, Tamil and Kannada languages. He is currently busy with the re-recording work of Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh and the film releases on March 26th. Devi Sri Prasad will take a break from music for now and he will focus on acting.

Devi Sri Prasad is the lead actor in Yellamma directed by Balagam Venu. The regular shoot commences in April and the film is said to be a rustic Telangana-based film. Yellamma is aimed for Dasara release this year. Devi Sri Prasad will not compose music for any other film till he completes the shoot of Yellamma. He is committed for Ram Charan and Sukumar’s film that will roll later this year. DSP rejected a lot of proposals to take up acting. When he is quite busy as a music composer and earning big money, DSP has decided to take up a challenging role as an actor. DSP himself is scoring the music for Yellamma which is produced by Dil Raju.

Next Photos : Hey Balawanth Movie Success Celebrations Previous Witness Tampering Will Cancel Bail: Supreme Court Warns Anantha Babu
else

TRENDING

image
Big Update on Kalki 2898 AD Sequel
image
Simbu in talks for a Telugu Film?
image
When Prabhas ordered Food from Other States during Cheat Meal

Latest

image
Ayesha Meera Case: CBI Court Orders Return of Remains
image
Big Update on Kalki 2898 AD Sequel
image
Simbu in talks for a Telugu Film?
image
When Prabhas ordered Food from Other States during Cheat Meal
image
Photos : Hey Balawanth Movie Success Celebrations

Most Read

image
Ayesha Meera Case: CBI Court Orders Return of Remains
image
Witness Tampering Will Cancel Bail: Supreme Court Warns Anantha Babu
image
AP Legislative Council Uproar Over Use of Lord Venkateswara Images During Protest

Related Articles

Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire