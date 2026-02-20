Devi Sri Prasad in an Interesting Phase

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad emerged as one of the leading music composers of Indian cinema. He is earning big money and is one of the highest paid music composers. Apart from Telugu, he composed music for films in Hindi, Tamil and Kannada languages. He is currently busy with the re-recording work of Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh and the film releases on March 26th. Devi Sri Prasad will take a break from music for now and he will focus on acting.

Devi Sri Prasad is the lead actor in Yellamma directed by Balagam Venu. The regular shoot commences in April and the film is said to be a rustic Telangana-based film. Yellamma is aimed for Dasara release this year. Devi Sri Prasad will not compose music for any other film till he completes the shoot of Yellamma. He is committed for Ram Charan and Sukumar’s film that will roll later this year. DSP rejected a lot of proposals to take up acting. When he is quite busy as a music composer and earning big money, DSP has decided to take up a challenging role as an actor. DSP himself is scoring the music for Yellamma which is produced by Dil Raju.