x
Switch to: తెలుగు
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
PCOD DIET
PCOD DIET
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Mahira Sharma hotness at beach
Mahira Sharma hotness at beach
Chetna Pande Beach Photos
Chetna Pande Beach Photos
Flower Decoration For Onam
Flower Decoration For Onam
Tollywood Support for Samantha
Tollywood Support for Samantha
Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look
Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look
Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam
Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam
Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe
Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe
Preethi Asrani Elegant Look
Preethi Asrani Elegant Look
Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look
Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look
Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening
Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening
Health Benefits Of Cardamom
Health Benefits Of Cardamom
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
Food To Eat Before Booze
Food To Eat Before Booze
Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look
Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look
Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look
Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News > DEVIL: After Bimbisara, Dilraju releasing Kalyan Ram’s film

DEVIL: After Bimbisara, Dilraju releasing Kalyan Ram’s film

Published on December 16, 2023 by

TRENDING

image
Janaka Aithe Ganaka Media Interaction
image
Supreme Court to Hear Tirumala Laddu Case On Friday
image
Nagarjuna files a Defamation case against Konda Surekha
image
Exclusive: NTR in talks with a Tamil Director
image
Buckle Up For VT’s Matka Powerful Teaser

DEVIL: After Bimbisara, Dilraju releasing Kalyan Ram’s film

Spread the love

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram upcoming film, Devil- The Secret Agent releasing on December 29th. The film produced and directed by Abhishek Nama. Samyuktha is playing the female lead. Malavika nair is playing crucial role in the film. The makers are busy with promotional works. The striking trailer of “Devil” has captivated many, and producer Shirish recently watched the film and was impressed by the film’s outcome and content. Shirish bough the film’s Andhra region theatrical rights from producer and director Abhishek Nama.

The film will be distributed in Andhra by Dilraju’s regular distributors. Previously, Dilraju released Kalyan Ram’s film, “Bimbisara” across Telugu states and it became the actor’scareer biggest blockbuster. Everyone hoping that Devil will be another blockbuster. Abhishek Pictures, known for their remarkable productions, presents Devil. Harshavardhan Rameshwar is scoring music while Soundar Rajan.S is handling cinematography. Gandhi Nadikudikar is overseeing the artwork.

Next Jagan diverted Rs 76,000 cr BC Sub-Plan funds, says Lokesh Previous Bollywood beauty for Ravi Teja?
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: NTR in talks with a Tamil Director
image
Buckle Up For VT’s Matka Powerful Teaser
image
Samantha joins Secret Alchemist as Co-Founder

Latest

image
Janaka Aithe Ganaka Media Interaction
image
Supreme Court to Hear Tirumala Laddu Case On Friday
image
Nagarjuna files a Defamation case against Konda Surekha
image
Exclusive: NTR in talks with a Tamil Director
image
Buckle Up For VT’s Matka Powerful Teaser

Most Read

image
Supreme Court to Hear Tirumala Laddu Case On Friday
image
Nagarjuna files a Defamation case against Konda Surekha
image
‘Team Revanth’ badly needs training on image management

Related Articles

VishwakSen Holiday Mood PCOD DIET Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit Mahira Sharma hotness at beach Chetna Pande Beach Photos Flower Decoration For Onam Tollywood Support for Samantha Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe Preethi Asrani Elegant Look Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening Health Benefits Of Cardamom Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions Food To Eat Before Booze Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look