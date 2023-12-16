DEVIL: After Bimbisara, Dilraju releasing Kalyan Ram’s film

Spread the love

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram upcoming film, Devil- The Secret Agent releasing on December 29th. The film produced and directed by Abhishek Nama. Samyuktha is playing the female lead. Malavika nair is playing crucial role in the film. The makers are busy with promotional works. The striking trailer of “Devil” has captivated many, and producer Shirish recently watched the film and was impressed by the film’s outcome and content. Shirish bough the film’s Andhra region theatrical rights from producer and director Abhishek Nama.

The film will be distributed in Andhra by Dilraju’s regular distributors. Previously, Dilraju released Kalyan Ram’s film, “Bimbisara” across Telugu states and it became the actor’scareer biggest blockbuster. Everyone hoping that Devil will be another blockbuster. Abhishek Pictures, known for their remarkable productions, presents Devil. Harshavardhan Rameshwar is scoring music while Soundar Rajan.S is handling cinematography. Gandhi Nadikudikar is overseeing the artwork.