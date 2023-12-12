DEVIL Trailer: Kalyan Ram’s action for a mission

Spread the love

Talented actor Kalyan Ram’s upcoming film, Devil, a periodic spy thriller coming to big screens on December 29th in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. The film produced and directed by Abhishek Nama. Samyuktha is playing the female lead. Malavika nair is playing crucial role in the film. The film has everyone’s attention with already released banger teaser and with both singles released recently. Now today makers unveiled the theatrical trailer in a grand launch event.

The trailer begins with Devil, a secret agent played by Kalyan Ram entry to Madras to solve Vijaya murder mystery. He uncovers many more dark secrets during the investigation. The trailer introduces bunch of key characters with a glimpse and excites everyone with “A chronicle of events that change the course of history.” Kalyan Ram looks stunning as secret agent and he also seen fighting in a war which raised curiosity. The background score and rich visuals stands out in the trailer that has breathtaking action sequences, hinting at the film’s grand scale.

The film’s trailer promises a high-voltage action thriller that is sure to captivate audiences. The audience is excited to see this intriguing spy thriller in cinemas. A film by Abhishek pictures. The film has its story provided and dialogues provided by Srikanth Vissa. Soundarajan will be handling the cinematography. Gandhi Nadikudikar handling the artwork. Harshavardhan Rameshwar is scoring the music.