Devotees Turn to Free Meals in Tirumala as Gas Shortage Hits Hotels

The sacred town of Tirumala is witnessing a clear shift in how devotees are meeting their food needs. With private hotels struggling due to a sudden shortage of commercial gas, more pilgrims are now turning towards the free meal services provided by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

The crisis began after gas supplies dropped sharply due to global disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict. Daily supply, which usually ranges between 400 and 500 cylinders, has now come down to nearly half. This has forced many private food outlets to shut down, while others are running with limited menus and restricted hours.

As a result, devotees who once preferred private hotels are now heading in large numbers to TTD’s Annaprasadam centres. The Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba complex has seen a sharp surge in footfall. In just ten days, over seven lakh devotees were served meals, which is a significant increase compared to last year.

Despite the growing demand, TTD has managed the situation efficiently. Officials have ensured that food preparation continues without interruption by closely monitoring LPG stocks and coordinating with suppliers. Multiple centres on the hill are operating smoothly to serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The situation has highlighted the strength of Tirumala’s food system. Even as private services struggle, the temple administration has ensured that every devotee is fed. For many pilgrims, the free meals have now become the most reliable option on the hill.