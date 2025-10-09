x
Home > Politics

DGP Issues Stern Warning Ahead Of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Visit To Unfinished Medical College

Published on October 9, 2025 by Sanyogita

DGP Issues Stern Warning Ahead Of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Visit To Unfinished Medical College

As former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy prepares to visit Narsipatnam, the Andhra Pradesh police have issued a strict set of conditions, warning that any violation could lead to the immediate cancellation of permission for his tour. Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta made it clear that political status or party affiliation will not shield anyone from legal consequences if the rules are breached. The DGP said police will enforce a zero-tolerance policy to ensure public safety and maintain order during the visit.

Strict Rules for Convoy and Crowd Control

According to police officials, Jagan’s convoy has been granted permission under Sections 30 and 30A of the Police Act, with explicit limits on the route, timing, and number of vehicles. The convoy is restricted to ten vehicles, and the route has been clearly mapped out to avoid traffic congestion and public inconvenience.

Police have banned processions, rallies, and large public gatherings along the designated route. Supporters have been warned against raising political slogans or holding public receptions outside approved areas. Any attempt to mobilise crowds, block roads, or disrupt traffic will be treated as a criminal offence. Vehicles without prior approval will be seized, the DGP said.

Lessons from Recent Tragedies

The stern warning comes in the wake of recent crowd-related incidents across South India. The tragic Karur stampede in Tamil Nadu, where 41 people lost their lives, serves as a reminder of what can happen when crowd control measures are ignored. In Andhra Pradesh itself, memories of an earlier mishap involving Jagan Mohan Reddy’s convoy remain fresh. In that incident, one of his escort vehicles reportedly ran over an elderly man, sparking criticism over the party’s lax handling of safety during road shows and rallies.

Authorities are determined not to allow a repeat of such tragedies. “Public safety comes before politics,” said Anakapalli SP Tuhin Kumar Sinha, who confirmed that Jagan has also been permitted to travel by helicopter from Visakhapatnam to Makavarapalem, covering the 63-kilometre stretch by air instead of road to minimize disruption and risk.

“No Exceptions Will Be Made”

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi and Anakapalli SP Sinha reiterated that the permission granted is conditional and will be withdrawn immediately if YSRCP leaders deviate from the approved plan. “Any violation of the set route or attempt to organize large gatherings will automatically cancel the permission,” DGP Gupta said in his statement. “We will not make exceptions for anyone.”

As Jagan’s visit approaches, police forces across Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli are on high alert. For the YSRCP, the message is clear: any act of defiance or negligence that endangers lives will be met with swift and decisive action. However, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to the unfinished Narsipatnam Medical College, claiming it as proof of his government’s achievements, is far from reality. The Makavarapalem Medical College, which he inaugurated virtually in 2021, still stands incomplete with only partial construction. Contractors halted work due to unpaid bills.

