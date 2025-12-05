x
Home > Movie News

Dhandoraa Strengthens Its Release Campaign with December 23, 2025 Overseas Premieres

Published on December 5, 2025 by nymisha

Dhandoraa Strengthens Its Release Campaign with December 23, 2025 Overseas Premieres

Dhandoraa advances confidently toward its theatrical debut as the makers announce the film’s early Overseas Premieres on December 23, 2025, giving international audiences an advance look ahead of its India release. Presented by Smt. Muppaneni Sri Lakshmi under Loukya Entertainments, the film’s overseas distribution is being handled by Atharvana Bhadrakali Pictures, ensuring a broad international rollout across key territories.

DHANDORAA FIRST BEAT:

From the teaser alone, it is clear that Dhandoraa is rooted in a visual language shaped by the textures of rural life. The dust-filled pathways, unpredictable rhythms of village movement, and instinctive native humour come together to create an atmosphere that feels immediate and authentic. The editing pattern enhances this grounded feel, gradually tightening and intensifying until it lands on the film’s now widely discussed thematic line: “చావు అనేది మనిషి ఇచ్చే ఆఖరి మర్యాద.” The dialogue has resonated strongly among early audiences for its emotional weight, adding a layer of seriousness below the film’s rustic comedic surface. Alongside this, the song “Pilla” has expanded the film’s reach in a significant way, crossing 3.2 million views and inspiring a hook step that has trended across reels and social platforms, turning into a pivotal promotional highlight.

Teaser:

The makers shared that Dhandoraa addresses caste dynamics while maintaining a fully commercial storytelling framework, blending relevance with entertainment in a way that remains accessible to mainstream audiences. Featuring Shivaji, Navadeep, Nandu, Ravikrishna, Manika Chikkala, Mounika Reddy, Bindu Madhavi, Radhya, Aditi Bhavaraju, and others, the film is directed by Muralikant and produced by Ravindra Benarjee Muppaneni, with music composed by Mark K. Robin. Following its international rollout, Dhandoraa will release In Cinemas on December 25, 2025, marking a major year-end entry for Telugu Cinéma.

Pilla Song:

