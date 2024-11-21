Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth quash reconciliation rumours

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush announced their split on social media in 2022. Although they had filed for divorce in court, there were reports of a possible reconciliation due to the involvement of Aishwaryaa’s father, Rajinikanth. However, the couple confirmed in court on Thursday that they want to proceed with the divorce. The case had been postponed several times, as both Dhanush and Aishwaryaa had failed to attend the previous hearings. Now, the judge has set a new date of November 27 for the final divorce decree. Aishwaryaa and Dhanush got married in 2004 and have two sons, Linga and Yatra. Despite the separation, they continue to co-parent their children and share family photos on social media.

Aishwaryaa and Dhanush have been together for 18 years, sharing a relationship as friends, a couple, and as parents who care for each other. The journey has been one of personal development, mutual comprehension, compromise, and adaptability. Now, they have reached a point where their paths will diverge. Dhanush recently landed into a controversy after Nayanthara penned an open letter about Dhanush demanding big money instead of issuing a NOC for ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’ that is streaming on Netflix.