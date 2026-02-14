x
Home > Movie News

Dhanush gets a Legal Notice of Rs 20 Cr

Published on February 14, 2026 by swathy

Dhanush gets a Legal Notice of Rs 20 Cr

Tamil actor Dhanush is currently the busiest and most happening actor in many other languages. He is directing and producing films on Wunderbar Films apart from acting in multiple films. His tuffle with Tamil production house Thenandal Films is turning bigger. The production house has sent a legal notice to Dhanush demanding a compensation of Rs 20 crores for not completing his commitment and delaying the film. As per the reports, Dhanush signed a film titled Naan Rudran for the production house in 2016 and the shoot never commenced.

The Legal Counsel of Thenandal Films has sent the notices to Dhanush. The actor has agreed to direct and shoot for the film and the agreement was signed a decade ago. The production house alleged that the script wasn’t given to them and the project never commenced. The financial losses are calculated and the legal notices are sent to Dhanush now. Thenandal Films also warned of further legal action if the demands are not met very soon. The production house also alleged that Dhanush has given his call sheets for other films and ignored Naan Rudran. The actor is yet to issue a statement or respond for the same for now.

Dhanush has recently launched his 55th film directed by Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy. Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela are the leading ladies in this untitled film.

