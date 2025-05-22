Dhanush In APJ Abdul Kalam’s Biopic

Dhanush has officially signed on to portray one of India’s most revered figures- Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, in an upcoming biographical film titled Kalam. The announcement was made during the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Directed by Om Raut, Kalam promises to be a tribute to India’s former President and iconic aerospace scientist, often remembered as the “Missile Man of India” for his pivotal role in advancing the country’s missile and space programs.

The symbolic title poster, revealed at Cannes, features Dr. Kalam’s black and white image intersected by a soaring missile, capturing the spirit of his scientific legacy and vision for India’s future.

The film is being mounted as a large-scale collaboration between producers Abhishek Agarwal, Anil Sunkara, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of Abhishek Agarwal Arts, AK Entertainments, and T-Series. It will be presented by Gulshan Kumar, Tej Narayan Agarwal, and T-Series Films.

The makers will later announce the film’s other cast and crew details.