x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Thug Life Movie Team
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Dhanush In APJ Abdul Kalam’s Biopic

Published on May 22, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
AP Revenue Officials Reclaim 63 Acres of Forest Land from YSRCP Sajjala’s Family
image
Dhanush In APJ Abdul Kalam’s Biopic
image
Aamir Khan lines up Six New Films
image
Vijay Sethupathi about Puri Jagannadh’s Film
image
Sandeep Reddy’s loses Cool for Deepika’s demands

Dhanush In APJ Abdul Kalam’s Biopic

Dhanush has officially signed on to portray one of India’s most revered figures- Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, in an upcoming biographical film titled Kalam. The announcement was made during the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Directed by Om Raut, Kalam promises to be a tribute to India’s former President and iconic aerospace scientist, often remembered as the “Missile Man of India” for his pivotal role in advancing the country’s missile and space programs.

The symbolic title poster, revealed at Cannes, features Dr. Kalam’s black and white image intersected by a soaring missile, capturing the spirit of his scientific legacy and vision for India’s future.

The film is being mounted as a large-scale collaboration between producers Abhishek Agarwal, Anil Sunkara, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of Abhishek Agarwal Arts, AK Entertainments, and T-Series. It will be presented by Gulshan Kumar, Tej Narayan Agarwal, and T-Series Films.

The makers will later announce the film’s other cast and crew details.

Next AP Revenue Officials Reclaim 63 Acres of Forest Land from YSRCP Sajjala’s Family Previous Aamir Khan lines up Six New Films
else

TRENDING

image
Dhanush In APJ Abdul Kalam’s Biopic
image
Aamir Khan lines up Six New Films
image
Vijay Sethupathi about Puri Jagannadh’s Film

Latest

image
AP Revenue Officials Reclaim 63 Acres of Forest Land from YSRCP Sajjala’s Family
image
Dhanush In APJ Abdul Kalam’s Biopic
image
Aamir Khan lines up Six New Films
image
Vijay Sethupathi about Puri Jagannadh’s Film
image
Sandeep Reddy’s loses Cool for Deepika’s demands

Most Read

image
AP Revenue Officials Reclaim 63 Acres of Forest Land from YSRCP Sajjala’s Family
image
MTECH Student to Maoist Commander: The Life Story of Nambala Keshava Rao
image
Prabhas to resume the shoot of Fauji

Related Articles

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025 Aakansha Singh latest pictures Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event Thug Life Movie Team Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly