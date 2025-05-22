x
Home > Movie News

Dhanush is the Busiest Actor of Indian Cinema

Published on May 22, 2025 by swathy

Dhanush is the Busiest Actor of Indian Cinema

Tamil actor Dhanush is always busy with back-to-back films. Apart from acting, he is also focused on directing and producing films. Dhanush also delivered flops but he is always occupied with work. He scored a super hit in Telugu with Sir and he is working with Sekhar Kammula in Kubera that is slated for June 20th release. Including Kubera, Dhanush is now busy with ten films and is the busiest Indian actor. No other actor has more than 2 films lined up while Dhanush has confirmed ten films which are in various phases of work. Here is the list:

Kubera directed by Sekhar Kammula.
Tere Ishk Mein directed by Anand L Rai.
Idly Kadai directed by Dhanush.
Ilayaraja Biopic directed by Arun Matheswaran.
Kalam Biopic directed by Om Raut.
Rajkumar Periasamy Film.
Vignesh Raja Film.
Vetrimaaran Film.
Tamizharasan Film.
Mariselvaraj Film.

