Dhanush’s Kubera arrives on June 20th

Dhanush has been focused on doing Telugu films. His last outing Sir is a huge blockbuster and he has been working with Sekhar Kammula from the past few months. The film is Kubera and is said to be an action drama. Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Jim Sarbh and Rashmika Mandanna are the lead actors and the makers today announced that the film will release on June 20th. Though there are speculations that Kubera will have a summer release, the plans are pushed.

Kubera now arrives on June 20th in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi languages. Top technicians like Thota Tharani, Devi Sri Prasad and Niketh Bommi are working for the film. Kubera is one of the most expensive films in Dhanush’s career. Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao are the producers. Sekhar Kammula’s Amigos Creations are presenting the film.