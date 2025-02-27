x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
MahaShivratri Special
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Suma Kanakala in new rugged look
Suma Kanakala in new rugged look
Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai
Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai
Andreea Stunning Photoshoot
Andreea Stunning Photoshoot
Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green
Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green
Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot
Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot
NTR’s Super Stylish Look
NTR’s Super Stylish Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Dhanush’s Kubera arrives on June 20th

Published on February 27, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Nani’s HIT 3 to have a Stiff Competition
image
Dhanush’s Kubera arrives on June 20th
image
Big Lineup for Mythri Movie Makers
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Confusion Continues
image
Crazy heroine roped in for Vishwak Sen’s Next

Dhanush’s Kubera arrives on June 20th

Dhanush has been focused on doing Telugu films. His last outing Sir is a huge blockbuster and he has been working with Sekhar Kammula from the past few months. The film is Kubera and is said to be an action drama. Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Jim Sarbh and Rashmika Mandanna are the lead actors and the makers today announced that the film will release on June 20th. Though there are speculations that Kubera will have a summer release, the plans are pushed.

Kubera now arrives on June 20th in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi languages. Top technicians like Thota Tharani, Devi Sri Prasad and Niketh Bommi are working for the film. Kubera is one of the most expensive films in Dhanush’s career. Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao are the producers. Sekhar Kammula’s Amigos Creations are presenting the film.

Next Nani’s HIT 3 to have a Stiff Competition Previous Big Lineup for Mythri Movie Makers
else

TRENDING

image
Nani’s HIT 3 to have a Stiff Competition
image
Dhanush’s Kubera arrives on June 20th
image
Big Lineup for Mythri Movie Makers

Latest

image
Nani’s HIT 3 to have a Stiff Competition
image
Dhanush’s Kubera arrives on June 20th
image
Big Lineup for Mythri Movie Makers
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Confusion Continues
image
Crazy heroine roped in for Vishwak Sen’s Next

Most Read

image
KTR’s Bold Statement on Delimitation
image
YSRCP Leader Posani Krishna Murali Arrested
image
Bade Bhai Modi cuts short Chote Bhai Revanth’s Zyaada Hushari

Related Articles

Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown MahaShivratri Special Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look Pooja Hegde Casual Look Nabha Natesh Barbie Look Jyotika Stylish Look Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree Suma Kanakala in new rugged look Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai Andreea Stunning Photoshoot Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot NTR’s Super Stylish Look