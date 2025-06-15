Dhanush picks up Pawan Kalyan to Direct

Top and talented Tamil actor Dhanush is also doing Telugu films. After the super success of Sir, Dhanush worked with Sekhar Kammula in Kubera and the film is hitting the screens on Friday. During the pre-release event in Hyderabad, Dhanush was asked about the actor he would direct in Telugu. The talented actor was instant and he responded saying that he would love to direct Pawan Kalyan sir. Dhanush also admitted the same in the past during his media interactions.

Dhanush is busy as a director, producer and writer apart from acting in films. He is working in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. Kubera is an action drama directed by Sekhar Kammula. Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna are the lead actors. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director and Asian Suniel is the producer. Dhanush is shooting for Tere Ishk Mein directed by Anand L Rai.