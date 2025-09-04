Dhanush signs his Third Telugu Film?

Tamil actor Dhanush is signing films in Telugu and Hindi despite having enough work in Tamil. He is balancing his career as an actor and he delivered two impressive films in Telugu: Sir and Kubera. Dhanush has been holding talks with several Telugu directors and producers and the latest speculations say that he has given his nod for his third Telugu film. Critically acclaimed director Venu Udugula who directed films like Needi Naadi Oke Katha and Virata Parvam in the past and both these films received enough appreciation.

Dhanush will work with Venu Udugula soon and the discussions have reached the final stages. UV Creations is on board to bankroll this prestigious project and an official announcement will be made very soon. The film rolls early next year after Dhanush completes his current projects. Dhanush is also busy as a director and producer in Tamil.