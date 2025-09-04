x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Dhanush signs his Third Telugu Film?

Published on September 4, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Tollywood Hopes on OG and Akhanda 2
image
Despite War 2 flop, NTR stands next to Modi
image
Anushka’s Ghaati USA Premieres Today
image
Ghaati: Allu Arjun Gives His Nod To Anushka
image
Balakrishna announces ‘Akhanda 2’ release plans

Dhanush signs his Third Telugu Film?

Tamil actor Dhanush is signing films in Telugu and Hindi despite having enough work in Tamil. He is balancing his career as an actor and he delivered two impressive films in Telugu: Sir and Kubera. Dhanush has been holding talks with several Telugu directors and producers and the latest speculations say that he has given his nod for his third Telugu film. Critically acclaimed director Venu Udugula who directed films like Needi Naadi Oke Katha and Virata Parvam in the past and both these films received enough appreciation.

Dhanush will work with Venu Udugula soon and the discussions have reached the final stages. UV Creations is on board to bankroll this prestigious project and an official announcement will be made very soon. The film rolls early next year after Dhanush completes his current projects. Dhanush is also busy as a director and producer in Tamil.

Next Special security to Pithapuram Varma, What’s up ? Previous Allu Arjun and Anushka Complement Each Other
else

TRENDING

image
Tollywood Hopes on OG and Akhanda 2
image
Despite War 2 flop, NTR stands next to Modi
image
Anushka’s Ghaati USA Premieres Today

Latest

image
Tollywood Hopes on OG and Akhanda 2
image
Despite War 2 flop, NTR stands next to Modi
image
Anushka’s Ghaati USA Premieres Today
image
Ghaati: Allu Arjun Gives His Nod To Anushka
image
Balakrishna announces ‘Akhanda 2’ release plans

Most Read

image
Balakrishna announces ‘Akhanda 2’ release plans
image
Special security to Pithapuram Varma, What’s up ?
image
Democracy or Drama? The Bengal Assembly Knows Best

Related Articles

Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures