Home > Movie News

Dhanush’s Gesture for Vijay

Published on July 9, 2025 by nymisha

Dhanush’s Gesture for Vijay

Tamil actor Dhanush shares a great bond with actor and politician Vijay. The duo has complimented each other several times. Vijay is shooting for his last film Jana Nayagan, a big-budget attempt which is slated for Sankranthi 2026 release. The shoot of the film reached the final portions. A song will be shot soon and the song will be canned in a special set that was constructed for the shoot of Dhanush’s film. The makers have spent Rs 4.5 crores on the set to shoot some crucial episodes of Dhanush’s film.

When asked, Dhanush has agreed for the shoot of the song featuring Vijay for Jana Nayagan. He did not hesitate to say yes. Vijay is taking a big remuneration for the film and the shoot will be completed very soon. Even before the release of Jana Nayagan, Vijay will make his full time entry into active Tamil politics. Dhanush was last seen in Kubera and the film turned out to be a hit in Telugu but it ended up as a disappointment in Tamil.

