Dhanush’s Idli Kottu locks crispy runtime

Dhanush has been a celebrated actor in Indian Cinema and he is on a blockbuster spree in Telugu Cinema. His previous films Sir, Raayan and Kuberaa have been back to back successes at the box office. Now, the actor has written and directed his upcoming film, Idli Kottu.

The movie completed censor formalities and it got U certificate. It is stated to be an engaging family entertainer as the narrative is laced in rooted rural Indian values and traditions. With crispy runtime 2 hours 28 minutes, the movie promises to be a thoroughly engaging entertainer. Dhanush and Nitya Menen have showcased great chemistry as leading pair state reports.

Adding to the excitement, Ramrao Chintapalli of Vedakshara Movies bought the Telugu rights for a huge amount and has planned a huge release all over. With positive reports all over, the trade analysts are predicting the movie to be a surprise package for this Dussehra Holiday long weekend from tomorrow.

Music by GV Prakash Kumar has already created good buzz for the film and Dawn Pictures have produced it. Dhanush’s expertise in writing an engaging screenplay, emotional storyline and arresting performances are stated to be highlights of this family entertainer.