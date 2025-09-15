Dhanush’s Idly Kottu Secures Massive Telugu Release by Sri Vedakshara Movies

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Dhanush’s Idly Kottu Secures Massive Telugu Release by Sri Vedakshara Movies

Published on September 15, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Weekend Box-office: Mirai tops the Show
image
Bigg Boss 9 Weekend Episode: Fun, Revelations and a Shocking Elimination
image
Dhanush’s Idly Kottu Secures Massive Telugu Release by Sri Vedakshara Movies
image
RGV’s Interesting Review of Mirai
image
Allu Arjun and Atlee’s Film to Abu Dhabi

Dhanush’s Idly Kottu Secures Massive Telugu Release by Sri Vedakshara Movies

After the blockbuster Kubera, superstar Dhanush returns with Idly Kottu, hitting theatres on October 1 in Telugu and Tamil.

Sri Vedakshara Movies grabbed the Telugu rights for a record price — the highest in Dhanush’s career. Producer Ramarao Chintapalli bagged the rights despite a heavy competition.

The film features Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, and Rajkiran, with GV Prakash Kumar composing the music. Directed by Dhanush himself, Idly Kottu promises a grand cinematic experience. All eyes are on its huge release in Telugu, after Kuberaa’s phenomenal success.

Next Bigg Boss 9 Weekend Episode: Fun, Revelations and a Shocking Elimination Previous RGV’s Interesting Review of Mirai
else

TRENDING

image
Weekend Box-office: Mirai tops the Show
image
Dhanush’s Idly Kottu Secures Massive Telugu Release by Sri Vedakshara Movies
image
RGV’s Interesting Review of Mirai

Latest

image
Weekend Box-office: Mirai tops the Show
image
Bigg Boss 9 Weekend Episode: Fun, Revelations and a Shocking Elimination
image
Dhanush’s Idly Kottu Secures Massive Telugu Release by Sri Vedakshara Movies
image
RGV’s Interesting Review of Mirai
image
Allu Arjun and Atlee’s Film to Abu Dhabi

Most Read

image
Amaravati to have NTR Smirtivanam
image
Pawan Kalyan urges Janasena cadre to not fall into the trap
image
Bhogapuram Airport set to be operational in mid 2026

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event