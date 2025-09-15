Dhanush’s Idly Kottu Secures Massive Telugu Release by Sri Vedakshara Movies

After the blockbuster Kubera, superstar Dhanush returns with Idly Kottu, hitting theatres on October 1 in Telugu and Tamil.

Sri Vedakshara Movies grabbed the Telugu rights for a record price — the highest in Dhanush’s career. Producer Ramarao Chintapalli bagged the rights despite a heavy competition.

The film features Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, and Rajkiran, with GV Prakash Kumar composing the music. Directed by Dhanush himself, Idly Kottu promises a grand cinematic experience. All eyes are on its huge release in Telugu, after Kuberaa’s phenomenal success.