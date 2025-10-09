Dhochaave Nanne From Premante: Magical Melody

The musical promotions of Premante starring Priyadarshi and Anandhi kicks off on a soulful note with the release of its first single, Dhochaave Nanne, launched by Natural Star Nani. Unlike fleeting love anthems of today, this track explores the quiet beauty of enduring affection, love that is settled, steady, and deeply felt.

Composed by Leon James, this magical melody drifts effortlessly from gentle, emotive moments to vibrant sequences, reflecting the evolving rhythm of a matured relationship. Abby V brings youthful energy to the vocals, while Sreemani’s lyrics strike a chord with their emotional honesty and simplicity.

At the heart of the song is the easy, unforced chemistry between Priyadarshi and Anandhi, whose on-screen presence feels as real as it is refreshing. Their graceful performances bring warmth to every frame, making the song visually engaging as well.

Directed by debutant Navaneeth Sriram, Premante is a feel-good romantic comedy produced by Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Jhanvi Narang under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, with Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media presenting the film.