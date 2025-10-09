Dhochaave Nanne From Premante: Magical Melody

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Dhochaave Nanne From Premante: Magical Melody

Published on October 9, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Dhochaave Nanne From Premante: Magical Melody
image
Dude Trailer: Packs A Punch, With Youthful Fun
image
Kiran Abbavaram all set for Digital Debut
image
VV Vinayak aims a Mass Comeback
image
Nagarjuna brings back his favourite heroine

Dhochaave Nanne From Premante: Magical Melody

The musical promotions of Premante starring Priyadarshi and Anandhi kicks off on a soulful note with the release of its first single, Dhochaave Nanne, launched by Natural Star Nani. Unlike fleeting love anthems of today, this track explores the quiet beauty of enduring affection, love that is settled, steady, and deeply felt.

Composed by Leon James, this magical melody drifts effortlessly from gentle, emotive moments to vibrant sequences, reflecting the evolving rhythm of a matured relationship. Abby V brings youthful energy to the vocals, while Sreemani’s lyrics strike a chord with their emotional honesty and simplicity.

At the heart of the song is the easy, unforced chemistry between Priyadarshi and Anandhi, whose on-screen presence feels as real as it is refreshing. Their graceful performances bring warmth to every frame, making the song visually engaging as well.

Directed by debutant Navaneeth Sriram, Premante is a feel-good romantic comedy produced by Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Jhanvi Narang under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, with Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media presenting the film.

Previous Dude Trailer: Packs A Punch, With Youthful Fun
else

TRENDING

image
Dhochaave Nanne From Premante: Magical Melody
image
Dude Trailer: Packs A Punch, With Youthful Fun
image
Kiran Abbavaram all set for Digital Debut

Latest

image
Dhochaave Nanne From Premante: Magical Melody
image
Dude Trailer: Packs A Punch, With Youthful Fun
image
Kiran Abbavaram all set for Digital Debut
image
VV Vinayak aims a Mass Comeback
image
Nagarjuna brings back his favourite heroine

Most Read

image
DGP Issues Stern Warning Ahead Of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Visit To Unfinished Medical College
image
Despite Case Over Fake Voter IDs, Naveen Yadav Gets Congress Ticket
image
Alert: Telangana bans Relife and Respifresh cough syrups

Related Articles

Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event