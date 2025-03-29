“Dhoni Came Early Today!” – Sehwag’s Witty Take on MSD

In the yesterday’s IPL match at Chepauk, Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Chennai Super Kings by 50 runs. Chasing 197, CSK managed only 146-8. MS Dhoni, coming in at number 9, played an aggressive knock of 30* off 16 balls.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag made some light-hearted remarks about Dhoni’s batting position during a post-match sports chat show with Manoj Tiwary.

“Actually, Dhoni came to bat quite early today. Normally, he comes in the 19th or 20th over, but today he arrived in the 16th over itself. That’s early for him, isn’t it?” Sehwag joked. “Perhaps he’s decided not to come before the death overs. But today he came a bit earlier. Or maybe their batsmen just got out too quickly.”

Many former cricketers feel the result might have been different had Dhoni batted higher up the order, given his aggressive intent during his brief stay at the crease.