Dhoom Dhaam Teaser: Colorful Family Entertainer

Dhoom Dhaam is a small film that has been making noise after the songs are released. All the released numbers are quite impressive and the team of Dhoom Dhaam released the teaser of the film today. The teaser is visually beautiful and it is shot in multiple locations. Shot extensively in Poland and Hyderabad, Dhoom Dhaam teaser hints of a perfect family entertainer. Some of the renowned actors like Sai Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Goparaju Ramana, Benarjee, Giridhar, Praveen and others played prominent roles in Dhoom Dhaam.

Chetan Krishna and Hebah Patel are the lead actors and Sai Kishor is the director. Successful writer Gopi Mohan penned the story and screenplay for this family entertainer. Top technicians like Gopi Sundar and Ramajogaiah Sastry worked for Dhoom Dhaam. With no family entertainers around, Dhoom Dhaam would be a perfect choice if the film has strong content and entertainment. Vennela Kishore’s episode in the second half of Dhoom Dhaam is said to be hilarious. Completing all the formalities, Dhoom Dhaam is heading for September 13th release. MS Ramkumar produced Dhoom Dhaam on Friday Frameworks banner.