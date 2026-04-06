Dhruv Vikram all set for Tollywood Debut

Chiyan Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram has been doing films in Tamil and he is not in a mad rush. He is quite selective and is picking up films wisely. Several Telugu directors narrated scripts for Dhruv Vikram but the projects did not materialize. Top production house Mythri Movie Makers is all set to launch Dhruv Vikram in Telugu with a bilingual and the project is locked recently.

The film will be directed by Karan Aravind Kumar and the project is all set for launch. This is the fourth film of Dhruv Vikram in his career and Sai Abhyankkar will score the music. The hunt for the leading lady is going on and the team will make an official announcement very soon.