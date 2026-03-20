Dhurandhar 2: Every Penny is a Profit

Dhurandhar: The Revenge released and is performing at a peak mode. The opening numbers are super strong despite the delay in the regional languages. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam from tomorrow and Dhurandhar: The Revenge will have a super strong weekend all over. Aditya Dhar and his team completed the film’s two parts on a strict budget and the makers recovered the entire investment through the first part. They also made handsome profits from the first part.

Every penny from the second part of Dhurandhar is a profit for Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to end up as a massive blockbuster and Aditya Dhar, Jio Studios are expected to make some biggest profits ever in Indian cinema. Though there are rumors about Dhurandhar 3, Aditya Dhar is not in mood to cash through the craze. The Indian audience are in awe of the film. Aditya Dhar will take a break before announcing his next film.