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Home > Movie News

Dhurandhar 2 Telugu: Tsunami Start

Published on March 21, 2026 by sankar

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Dhurandhar 2 Telugu: Tsunami Start

The regional release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been postponed due to the censor delays. The Telugu version of Dhurandhar: The Revenge released on a full-fledged note today with morning shows. The film witnessed strong openings and packed houses across the Telugu states. The number of screens are increased in the afternoon and the number got doubled by the evening shows because of the huge scarcity of tickets.

On the whole, Dhurandhar: The Revenge Telugu version is off to a great start. The film is outperforming Ustaad Bhagat Singh on Saturday and several shows for Sunday are sold out. This has been completely unpredictable. Everyone felt that Dhurandhar: The Revenge will dominate in the Nizam region with the Hindi version but things are completely different. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is having a strong run even in B and C centres of Andhra region where Hindi films do not fare well. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a spy thriller featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

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