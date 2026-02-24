Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic Clash: A Bigger Damage

March 19th will witness the biggest ever clash in Indian cinema with Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic. Both these films are high on expectations and are made on massive budgets. Trade circles expected that one of these films will clear ways for the other but the clash is unavoidable. Both Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic are carrying big expectations and they will open on a grand note. Despite the word of mouth, both the films will be losing big money because of the clash.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will have the advantage of the sequel while Toxic marks the comeback of Yash after four years. The clash of biggies will split the opening numbers and the films have to share the screens. Dhurandhar: The Revenge will have an edge across the North while Toxic will open on a bigger note in the South. But it is the word of mouth that will decide the fate of the films. A solo release for any of these films can do wonders as both these films are potential flicks to do bigger business all over.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will also be released in regional languages and this can be a dent for the revenue of Toxic in the South Indian territories. At the same time, there are cult fans for Yash after the KGF franchise in the North Indian region. Some of the audience will also prefer to watch Toxic over Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Both Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic will have a potential to perform bigger if the clash is avoided.