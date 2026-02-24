x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic Clash: A Bigger Damage

Published on February 24, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Emi Raa Balaraju: Heartbreak With A Twist
image
Bloody Romeo Title Glimpse: Witness Nani’s Madness
image
Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic Clash: A Bigger Damage
image
Court Refuses Transit Remand in Case Linked to Raghu Rama Krishna Raju Allegations
image
Srikanth Odela writes a touching tribute to Nani for The Paradise

Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic Clash: A Bigger Damage

March 19th will witness the biggest ever clash in Indian cinema with Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic. Both these films are high on expectations and are made on massive budgets. Trade circles expected that one of these films will clear ways for the other but the clash is unavoidable. Both Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic are carrying big expectations and they will open on a grand note. Despite the word of mouth, both the films will be losing big money because of the clash.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will have the advantage of the sequel while Toxic marks the comeback of Yash after four years. The clash of biggies will split the opening numbers and the films have to share the screens. Dhurandhar: The Revenge will have an edge across the North while Toxic will open on a bigger note in the South. But it is the word of mouth that will decide the fate of the films. A solo release for any of these films can do wonders as both these films are potential flicks to do bigger business all over.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will also be released in regional languages and this can be a dent for the revenue of Toxic in the South Indian territories. At the same time, there are cult fans for Yash after the KGF franchise in the North Indian region. Some of the audience will also prefer to watch Toxic over Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Both Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic will have a potential to perform bigger if the clash is avoided.

Next Bloody Romeo Title Glimpse: Witness Nani’s Madness Previous Court Refuses Transit Remand in Case Linked to Raghu Rama Krishna Raju Allegations
else

TRENDING

image
Emi Raa Balaraju: Heartbreak With A Twist
image
Bloody Romeo Title Glimpse: Witness Nani’s Madness
image
Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic Clash: A Bigger Damage

Latest

image
Emi Raa Balaraju: Heartbreak With A Twist
image
Bloody Romeo Title Glimpse: Witness Nani’s Madness
image
Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic Clash: A Bigger Damage
image
Court Refuses Transit Remand in Case Linked to Raghu Rama Krishna Raju Allegations
image
Srikanth Odela writes a touching tribute to Nani for The Paradise

Most Read

image
Court Refuses Transit Remand in Case Linked to Raghu Rama Krishna Raju Allegations
image
Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Assure Stability as Gold and Silver Prices Climb
image
Lokesh Slams Ghee Adulteration Claims, Challenges YSRCP Over Heritage Allegations and Council Disruptions

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit