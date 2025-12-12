Dhurandhar Banned in all the Gulf Countries

Ranveer Singh’s recent outing Dhurandhar is creating a sensation all over. The film’s weekday numbers are even bigger than the first weekend and Dhurandhar is a sensational hit. The film is also minting big money across the overseas circles. With no releases around, Dhurandhar will perform well over the second weekend. When things are going very well, the team has received a shock. Dhurandhar is banned in all the Gulf countries. The team has tried to release the film in the Gulf countries but they are denied clearance.

This is because Dhurandhar is an anti-Pakistan film and its political stand. The film is banned in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Earlier, Indian films like Fighter, Sky Force, The Diplomat, Article 370, Tiger 3 and The Kashmir Files have been banned in the Gulf countries. This is a major loss for Dhurandhar because of the ban in the Gulf countries. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun playing the lead roles.