Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Home > Movie News

Dhurandhar Banned in all the Gulf Countries

Published on December 12, 2025 by nymisha

Dhurandhar Banned in all the Gulf Countries

Ranveer Singh’s recent outing Dhurandhar is creating a sensation all over. The film’s weekday numbers are even bigger than the first weekend and Dhurandhar is a sensational hit. The film is also minting big money across the overseas circles. With no releases around, Dhurandhar will perform well over the second weekend. When things are going very well, the team has received a shock. Dhurandhar is banned in all the Gulf countries. The team has tried to release the film in the Gulf countries but they are denied clearance.

This is because Dhurandhar is an anti-Pakistan film and its political stand. The film is banned in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Earlier, Indian films like Fighter, Sky Force, The Diplomat, Article 370, Tiger 3 and The Kashmir Files have been banned in the Gulf countries. This is a major loss for Dhurandhar because of the ban in the Gulf countries. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun playing the lead roles.

