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Home > Movie News

Dhurandhar Director is Clueless about his Next Project

Published on April 8, 2026 by swathy

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Dhurandhar Director is Clueless about his Next Project

Aditya Dhar is the new sensational director of India. With Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge ending up as huge money spinners, the entire nation is eager about his next film. Aditya Dhar is one director who is never in a hurry. Rumors say that he would team up with Tollywood actors like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun or NTR. Some speculations say that he will work with Ranveer Singh again. There are also speculations that he would revive his shelved film ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’, a mythological fantasy film.

Aditya Dhar is still enjoying the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge and he hasn’t finalized his next project. Aditya Dhar will take a break, refresh himself, come out of the success of Dhurandhar before he kick-starts his next. Aditya Dhar is also known to take major breaks between his films. For now, he has a lot of ideas in hand and he will take a year to finalize his next film. After completing the basic draft, he will finalize his next film. For now, Aditya Dhar is clueless about his next film.

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