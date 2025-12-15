Dhurandhar Scripts History

Ranveer Singh’s recent offering Dhurandhar directed by Aditya Dhar is creating history across the globe. After a super successful first week, the film continued its strong run and reported record numbers in its second weekend. The box-office numbers of the film’s second weekend are 37.65 percent higher than of the first weekend which is a record. After Pushpa 2: The Rule and Chhaava, Dhurandhar is the third Indian film to collect more than Rs 100 crores in gross in its second weekend. The film also made more money than Pushpa 2 and Chhaava in the country.

Dhurandhar also has been exceptional across the overseas circles. Considering the ongoing trend, Dhurandhar is expected to end up as the highest grossing Indian film of the year and it would surpass several Indian biggies in its final run. Dhurandhar is scripting history with the collections all over. The film is getting wide appreciation despite lengthy runtime. With no regional releases around, Dhurandhar is expected to make more money in the coming days. Hollywood film Avatar may occupy a major number of screens from December 19th but Dhurandhar will have a manageable number of screens to continue the dream run.