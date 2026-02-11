Dhurandhar sets New Benchmarks on Netflix

Dhurandhar surpassed several Indian hit films and emerged as the biggest blockbuster of the country. The film had a dream run at the box-office and completed a comfortable theatrical run of 50 days. Despite running in limited screens, Dhurandhar is available on Netflix in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. The film is trending on the top after its digital release in many countries. The film is on the top in the Gulf countries where Dhurandhar was banned.

Dhurandhar has now set new benchmarks and it emerged as the most streamed film since 2024 among the Indian titles. Dhurandhar surprised everyone with15.80 million views on Netflix in just ten days and this is a new record for any Indian film. Some of the biggies like Pushpa 2: The Rule and Animal are far behind when it comes to the viewership of Dhurandhar. The second installment titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge is slated for March 19th release in theatres across the globe.