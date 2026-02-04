x
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Dhurandhar starts Smashing Records on Netflix

Published on February 4, 2026 by swathy

Dhurandhar starts Smashing Records on Netflix

Dhurandhar is the biggest hit of the country last year and the film is now streaming on Netflix. There are debates about the final runtime and the quality of the content. But the film is trending on the top in several nations of the globe. Dhurandhar is on the first position globally in the non-English film category on Netflix. The film is also in the top ten among several countries and is in the top slot in seven countries of the world.

The viewership has been quite impressive and Dhurandhar is also a huge hit on OTT. Aditya Dhar is all set for the second installment of the film titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge and the film releases on March 19th across the globe. The promotions of the film will start very soon. Ranveer Singh is the lead actor in this spy thriller. Jio Studios are the producers.

