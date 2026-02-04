Dhurandhar starts Smashing Records on Netflix

Dhurandhar is the biggest hit of the country last year and the film is now streaming on Netflix. There are debates about the final runtime and the quality of the content. But the film is trending on the top in several nations of the globe. Dhurandhar is on the first position globally in the non-English film category on Netflix. The film is also in the top ten among several countries and is in the top slot in seven countries of the world.

The viewership has been quite impressive and Dhurandhar is also a huge hit on OTT. Aditya Dhar is all set for the second installment of the film titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge and the film releases on March 19th across the globe. The promotions of the film will start very soon. Ranveer Singh is the lead actor in this spy thriller. Jio Studios are the producers.