Dhurandhar Team’s Perfect Revenge Plan for Anupama Chopra

Dhurandhar is the biggest hit of the country for 2025 and all eyes are now eagerly waiting for the film’s sequel. The entire team has decided not to attend the awards event that is hosted by The Hollywood Reporter India and the video from the event is going viral all over. The host Neha Dhupia has announced a Special Award of Honour for Dhurandhar and mentioned that the film earned over Rs 1200 crores. She made it clear that none from the team of Dhurandhar made it for the awards event and the award would be sent to them.

Right after the release of the film, film critic Anupama Chopra gave a negative review for the film and she was badly criticized. She was badly trolled and her video received intense backlash from the audience. This is the reason for the team of Dhurandhar skipping the awards event of The Hollywood Reporter India. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is all set for March 19th release across the globe. Aditya Dhar is the director and Ranveer Singh is the lead actor.