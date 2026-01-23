Dhurandhar: The Most Profitable Indian Film of 2025

Hindi film Dhurandhar emerged as a huge saviour for Bollywood in 2025 which has been in a struggling phase. The film released on December 5th and it completed 50 days of its theatrical run. The film is still doing decently and is generating revenues. Dhurandhar is the most profitable Indian film of 2025 and the film left the makers in huge profits. Aditya Dhar and his team have worked hard and completed the shoot in quick time. The film costed a bomb for them but the box-office numbers have recovered big money and also left them in record profits.

As per the trade analysts, Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios are expected to pocket over Rs 500 crores through the first part alone. The second installment shoot has been wrapped up long ago. Dhurandhar 2 will release on March 19th across the globe. The super success of the first part kept big expectations on the film. Dhurandhar 2 will open with a bang and the film is expected to have its release in all the regional languages of Indian cinema. If Dhurandhar 2 gets decent talk, the second part will bring bigger profits for the makers. Ranveer Singh is the lead actor in this spy thriller.