Dhurandhar: The Revenge is Trending on Top in Pakistan

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a sensational hit in Indian cinema this year. Outside India, the film is now streaming on Netflix. The response has been overwhelming. It is known that the film is banned in Pakistan and several Arab nations. After the digital release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is trending on the top slot in Pakistan. The audience are waiting for the clock to cross 12 and the servers crashed. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is on the top slot in Pakistan.

Leave about the facts, the audience in Pakistan are eager to watch the film. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a spy thriller and it happened in Lyari, Pakistan. The film is also on the top slot in several other nations of the globe on Netflix. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is directed by Aditya Dhar and the film featured Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios produced the project jointly.