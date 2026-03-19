Dhurandhar The Revenge Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 4/5

Dhurandhar is the biggest Indian hit of the year and the sequel titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge is releasing in just three months. The expectations are big and the advance sales are stupendous. Dhurandhar: The Revenge released with special paid premieres on March 18th evening. The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead role and Aditya Dhar is the director. Here is the complete review of Dhurandhar: The Revenge:

Story:

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is all about the Surgical Strike of India against the moves of Pakistan. All those who watched the first part are well aware of the plot and the premises. Dhurandhar: The Revenge narrates about the journey of Hamza (Ranveer Singh) and how he emerges as a major force in Pakistan. The film also narrates about his back story and watch the film to know about the complete story.

Analysis:

The film starts with the injustice that is done for Hamza and the narration looks new. The action episodes are lengthy and there is ample violence throughout. The audience will enjoy the action part despite the huge dose of violence in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The first half of the film is packed with several high moments and boring episodes. Hamza seems ruthless and undefeated. There is enough lag in the first half of the film. But it is the detail of Aditya Dhar. Dawood Ibrahim’s episodes bring back the boost in the auditorium. Though the episodes are fictional, the audience will enjoy them. The interval episode is simple but it creates the needed impact.

Aditya Dhar’s real magic starts in the second half of the film. Dhurandhar: The Revenge narrates about several terror incidents that took place in India. The demonetization episode that shook the entire country is presented well. There are a lot of references of Narendra Modi in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Madhavan chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai will give goosebumps for the audience. The audience are well aware about the proceedings in the second half and the climax portions. But there is enough lag and the director should have ended the film soon. Even after the assassiation of the lead antagonist, there is enough film left. There is a big twist in the climax which is very impressive. The way Hamza is trained and the mastermind behind his training is well presented and this makes the film lengthy. All those who watched the first part of Dhurandhar will connect completely with Dhurandhar: The Revenge. For those who haven’t watched the first part will be left confused to an extent.

Performances:

All the actors in Dhurandhar: The Revenge have lived up to the expectations and performed well. Ranveer Singh gets the best role in his career and Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the best film till date. R Madhavan has to be appreciated for his work and his looks. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a technically sound film and the background score is the major highlight of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The director used the remixed versions of old songs throughout the film. Once again, the locations leave the audience in surprise. One will be amazed if the entire film is shot in Pakistan.

Aditya Dhar has been successful in getting the right emotions throughout the film. The film has a patriotic touch and Aditya Dhar narrates every scene in detail. Though the film has a number of boring moments, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is packed with several high moments that offer goosebumps. The second half of the film is the highlight. On the whole, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is quite impressive and it performs big at the box-office.

Telugu360 Rating: 4/5