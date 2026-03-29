Dhurandhar: The Revenge Scripts History in USA

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a stupendous hit and the film is doing exceptional business all over. The film is performing extremely well across the international locations like North America. Baahubali: The Conclusion holds a record among the Indian films as the Biggest Grosser. No Hindi film near to the closing numbers of Baahubali 2. But Dhurandhar: The Revenge crossed it in less than two weeks. Dhurandhar: The Revenge now sits on the top among the highest grossed Indian films in North America.

Apart from the Indian contribution, Dhurandhar: The Revenge performed very well in the USA, UK, Australia and other nations. Dhurandhar: The Revenge will set bigger bars when it comes to the closing collections. The film also surpassed the lifetime collections of several top grossers. Aamir Khan’s Dangal is the biggest hit and Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now targeting to reach the numbers. As per the early trends, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will end up as the biggest hit in its lifetime.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge features Ranveer Singh in the lead role.