Home > Movie News

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Teaser is Out

Published on February 3, 2026 by nymisha

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Teaser is Out

Dhurandhar happens to be the biggest hit of Indian cinema in 2025 and the makers announced that the sequel will release in March. The team is proceeding as per the plan and the teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is released. Packed with action, the film narrates about the journey of Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari. After the first installment is a big hit, there are bigger expectations on Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The movie will also have a release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam along with Hindi. The film also presents the backstory of Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

The teaser presents Ranveer Singh in action mode and it hints of several surprises to be seen on screen. The cinematography work and background score are good and the teaser lives up to the expectations. With the teaser, the makers re-confirmed that Dhurandhar: The Revenge will release on March 19th and most of the films that are planned for March release are being pushed to avoid a clash with this mighty film. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is directed by Aditya Dhar and is produced by Jio Studios. The film is expected to clash with Yash’s Toxic.

