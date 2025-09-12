Diarrhea cases on rise: Health Minister Satya Kumar dispels fears

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar dispelled fears about diarrhea, assuring that the Government is taking all steps to control the seasonal diseases.

The Health Minister Satya Kumar visited diarrhea affected areas in Vijayawada on Friday and took stock of the situation. Municipal Minister Narayana and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Chinna were also along with him.

“We have inspected the diarrhea affected areas and also spoken to the people affected by it. Government staff have collected the samples of water supplied in diarrhea affected areas and sent them for testing. Though the reports came negative, we have stopped supplying drinking water and distributing mineral water in the area. Officials are also monitoring the treatment being given to diarrhea patients. We are distributing ORS packets and medicines to all the households,” said Health Minister Satya Kumar, after inspecting the New Rajarajeswari Peta, Vijayawada.

“Fake news is being circulated in social media that people have died of diarrhea. We are monitoring diarrhea cases round the clock and the situation is well in control. No deaths have occurred due to diarrhea. People need not worry about diarrhea cases, as we are taking all measures to control them,” added Satya Kumar.

Health and Medical department officials have jumped into action as diarrhea cases were suddenly reported from New Rajarajeswari Peta area. According to the reports received till now, more than 100 cases have been reported from this one specific area, within 48 hours, raising concerns among the public, as it is the rainy season.