Did Aamir Khan shelve Vamshi Paidipally’s Project?

Bollywood’s Mr Perfect Aamir Khan is never in a hurry and he is always selective and extra cautious. After a series of debacles and shocks, Aamir turned more cautious about his upcoming projects. His cameo in Rajinikanth’s Coolie turned out to be trolling stuff and Aamir decided not to respond. He also shelved Lokesh Kanagaraj’s superhero film after Coolie received poor response. Aamir Khan has been holding talks with Tollywood director Vamshi Paidipally for a film and the discussions are on from the past two years.

The announcement date was locked and the project was set. But in a sudden twist, Aamir Khan has decided to backout from the film as per the ongoing rumors. The real reasons are unknown and Bollywood media speculates that Vamshi Paidipally has approached Salman Khan with the script and the discussions are going on. If the plans are successful, Dil Raju will produce this prestigious film. For now, Vamshi Paidipally is in waiting mode. His last film Varisu with Vijay released in January 2023.