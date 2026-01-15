x
Home > Movie News

Did Allu Arjun clear the path for NTR?

Published on January 15, 2026 by sankar

Did Allu Arjun clear the path for NTR?

There is a big debate happening in Telugu cinema about the lead actor in the mythological drama to be directed by Trivikram. The makers have announced the film with NTR in the lead role but there are strong speculations that Allu Arjun has replaced Tarak in the project. This news also triggered fan wars across social media. There are debates and discussions going on about who will lead the film. Rumors also said that the clarity on this will come during Sankranthi 2026 and the makers will make an official statement. But no such statement came out.

Allu Arjun announced his upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj and the makers have clearly announced that the shoot commences in 2026. The film is said to be a high voltage action drama and this clears that Allu Arjun has no time for Trivikram’s film. Trivikram has been working on the script of the mythological drama for some time and he is keen to start the shoot in 2026. All these factors make it clear that NTR is the lead actor in the film. Allu Arjun has to complete Atlee and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film for now. He cannot take any new projects.

As per the recent developments, NTR is the frontrunner for Trivikram’s film. The makers are expected to make an official statement at the right time. Haarika and Hassine Creations will bankroll this prestigious film which is planned on a record budget.

else

