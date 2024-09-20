Did Jani Master confess his Crime?

Tollywood choreographer Jani Master has landed into a neck deep trouble for assaulting his assistant choreographer from the past few years. What’s more shocking is that she was sexually abused since she was a major. Jani Master was presented in the court today and he was sent to judicial remand for two weeks. As per the ongoing speculations, Jani Master has confessed his crime before the court. As per the remand report, Jani Master has agreed that he sexually assaulted the lady choreographer. Jani Master also agreed of assaulting her several times in the past few years and the early developments said that he has blackmailed her on the name of opportunities.

The remand report concluded that Jani Master has confessed his crime in this case. There are rumors that Jani Master’s wife is well aware about his sexual assault and she was investigated by the Narsingi cops yesterday. Jani Master’s lawyer is approaching the district court as POCSO Act was registered against him. If Jani Master is proved accused, he would face jail charges of 7-8 years.